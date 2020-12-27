Khushi Kapoor is a fashionista. She impresses the fashion police every time she opts for something and gets the attention of everyone. Ms. Kapoor was recently spotted outside fashion designer, Manish Malhotra’s house in her casual best. She was looking comfortable and pretty in casual attire. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor Is A Head Turner In A Peacock Blue And Green Hue Lehenga By Anita Dongre Worth Rs 35K, See PICS

Khushi was donning a graphic t-shirt by Gucci and she teamed up this over-sized tee with a pair of baggy and distressed jeans. She opted for a pair of white sneakers to make her cool look perfect. She accessorized herself with multiple gold bracelets and carried a fuchsia pink mini bag that was going perfectly with her t-shirt. To enhance her look further, she kept her messy and wavy hair middle-parted and open. We are totally impressed by her fashion choices. What do you feel?

Khushi Kapoor is known for making fashion statements. She always picks the best for herself. This time, the tee she has opted for is worth our attention. Can you guess the exact price of this branded creation? If you want to buy it, you have to spend a total of Rs 57,752. Here is the proof: