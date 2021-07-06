Aspiring actor Khushi Kapoor recently surprised her fans with a fun series. Janhvi Kapoor’s sister decided to compile pictures from her latest photoshoot and share it with her 506K followers on Instagram. Khushi captioned the post, “A series” and only if you swipe through the pictures, you will understand what it means. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Sensuously Hot Pictures In Sports Bra And Shorts, Fans Are All Hearts

In her latest pictures, Khushi is giving us major retro vibes. She can be seen sporting a red sports bra from Zara and teamed it with paneled shorts from Myriad activewear. Khushi styled her hair with a red headband and rounded off her look with dramatic makeup. In the pictures, Khushi can be seen having an imaginary conversation with her friend asking to ‘dump’ the guy. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Stuns in Rs 2.8 Lakh Lehenga And Rs 1 Crore Jewellery: Yay or Nay?

Check out Khushi’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

As soon as Khushi posted the series, her friends showered compliments. Her friends Navya Naveli and Aaliyah Kashyap and Shanaya Kapoor were speechless.

Khushi’s style game is on point. In her previous post, she mesmerised her fans with her stunning pictures of herself. She opted for a shimmery red swimsuit with halter-neck and has cut-outs on each side and contrast white stitching across the border. She styled her swimsuit with red leather pants. She completed her look with bold red lipstick and a pair of boots from Christian Louboutin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

What do you think of her retro look? Like it?