When it comes to making a fashion statement, Khushi Kapoor makes sure that she stays much ahead in the style game like her actor-sister Janhvi Kapoor. Khushi for an event wore a gorgeous peacock blue and green hue lehenga hue by Anita Dongre. Khushi surely mesmerised us and her followers on social media. The star-kid enjoys a massive fan following, and her sartorial choices never fail to impress.

Be it in a traditional saree or a bodycon dress, Khushi can nail any outfit with utmost elegance and grace. Designer Anita Dongre shared beguiling pictures of Khushi on her Instagram. Check it out:

Khushi can be seen carrying the gorgeous Anoma Set by Anita Dongre. The lehenga features a shade of peacock blue and green hue, which is draped in ornate floral prints, she teamed it up with a deep V-neck vibrant sleeveless crop top. Her lehenga had illustrates motifs of red and white flowers. For makeup, Khushi opted for dark lip colour and kohled eyes, and lots of highlighter.

If you want to add the glam factor to your best friend’s wedding, then this oh-so-gorgeous Anoma Set is worth Rs 35K and is available on Anita Dongre’s website for buying.

For Diwali celebrations, Janhvi too shared stunning pictures of herself wearing a classic yellow saree with traditional intricate zari work by designer Manish Malhotra and Khushi Kapoor radiant in a blue outfit. She adorned a silk inspired peshwaz worn with a quilted sadri jacket and a trailing gharara with an intricate zari border.

What do you think of Khushi’s sartorial choices?