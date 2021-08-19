Trust Janhvi Kapoor’s little sister, Khushi Kapoor to serve impeccable looks, one outing at a time. Producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi’s youngest daughter attended Antara Marwah’s baby shower looking like a dream. Khushi is known to make every style her own. For her recent outing, she got dressed in a pastel blue modern lehenga from the shelves of ace-designer Anita Dongre.Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's 'Khandaan' Celebrate Antara Marwah’s 'Godh Bharai’, But Jhanvi Kapoor Was Missing | See Pics

Khushi’s modern lehenga featured a chic blue crop top with a side sweep paired with an asymmetrically flared skirt. Floral stripes enhance the elegant asymmetry. Complete with a dusting of blue flower prints and side pockets. Khushi’s stylist Tanvi Ghavri, shared gorgeous pictures of Khushi. The Kapoor Khandaan are in a celebratory mode, are giving major fashion goals. Also Read - ‘She Didn't Want to be Conventional Overdressed Bride’: Anamika Khanna Reveals Story Behind Rhea's Timeless White Bridal Look

Check out Khushi’s pictures here:

Khushi accessorised her look with handcrafted fine jewelry from Anita Dongre Pink City which featured a chain, statement earrings, and bracelets. She left her hair open in a middle parting and styled them in soft curls. For the glam, Khushi opted for a nude lip tint, highlighted cheeks, and minimal make-up.

What’s the price of Khushi Kapoor’s lehenga?

The forest pixie lehenga is from the label Anita Dongre and is worth Rs 95,000. This outfit is perfect for a day wedding and the festive season. It will definitely make you stand out.

While the Godh bharai ceremony was held on Wednesday, Sonam Kapoor took to social media sharing a glimpse of the same. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, “Khaandaan for the #गोधभराईं of @antara_m missing @janhvikapoor @aashitarelan16 @harshvarrdhankapoor @jahaankapoor26 we love you.”

Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor were quick to shower love and drop red heart emojis in the comment section.

What are your thoughts on Khushi’s lehenga?