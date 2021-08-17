Khushi Kapoor is The Most Glamorous Guest in Ivory Floral Dress Worth Rs 13,234 With Prada Bag

Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Khushi Kapoor has received a nod of approval on various occasions. Over a short period of time, Khushi has shown that she has an effortless style, and can turn heads in her direction with utmost ease. From strutting in a tank top and joggers when stepping out in the city to attending a wedding wearing a gorgeous Anita Dongre lehenga, Khushi knows she will make a fashion statement anywhere she goes. For her cousins Rhea Kapoor’s wedding reception, Khushi opted to slip into a floral midi dress from the shelves of international label House of CB.Also Read - Rhea Kapoor-Anil Kapoor Groove To 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' And It's The Best Thing On Internet Today | Watch

The ivory floral puff sleeve midi dress was decorated with pretty white ditsy floral. The bodice has corsetry boning to the front, back and sides for that perfect cinched hourglass shape, and the lightly shaped cups are lined for a comfortable fit. The dress shows just a flash of thigh.

Khushi looked mesmerising as she posed for the paparazzi outside the venue. Khushi accesorised her look with a look Prada's Re-Edition 2000 mini bag. The mini bag comes with a zipper closure and the woven nylon handle is decorated with the iconic enameled metal triangle logo. She completed her look with a white stilettos.

For the glam, Khushi styled her hair in loose curls and opted for pink lip tint and dewy base. She looks ravishing, agree?

Check out Khushi’s pictures here:

What’s the price of Khushi’s dress?

If you loved Khushi’s dress and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The House of Cb floral white midi dress is worth £129, which is approximately Rs 13,234.

The reception party which was attended by close friends and family, also saw Shanaya Kapoor, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Arjun Kapoor in attendance.

What are your thoughts on Khushi’s look? Yay or Nay?