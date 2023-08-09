Home

Lifestyle

Khushi Kapoor Personifies Elegance in Ice Blue And Silver Wave Lehenga Saree For Rs 2 Lakh, See Hot Pics

Khushi Kapoor Personifies Elegance in Ice Blue And Silver Wave Lehenga Saree For Rs 2 Lakh, See Hot Pics

Khushi Kapoor made heads turn in Ritika Mirchandani's stunning ice blue and silver wave lehenga saree for a whopping amount of Rs 2 lakh - See latest photos and videos!

Khushi Kapoor Personifies Elegance in Ice Blue And Silver Wave Lehenga Saree For Rs 2 Lakh, See Hot Pics

Khushi Kapoor knows just how to impress fashion critics with that perfect balance between grace and glamour. The soon-to-be actress recently made heads turn in a saree lehenga for a friend’s pre-wedding bash. We loved how she managed to capture the spirit of this traditional Indian outfit. Her stunning ice blue and silver wave lehenga saree with an abstract blouse became quite the rage. Khushi Kapoor showed that sometimes less really is more by emphasizing her natural beauty with few accessories.

Trending Now

Khushi Kapoor wore Ritika Mirchandani’s sumptuous drape that seamlessly combined the materials net, georgette, and crepe. The intricately handmade saree included a harmony of embroidery techniques. The saree had a detailed work of beads, threads, resham, sequins, and bugle beads. Khushi Kapoor wore her trademark open, free, centre-parted hairstyle. She continued to enhance her outfit by adding delicate yet striking silver bracelets and a stunning pendant chain. Khushi Kapoor effortlessly conveyed her sense of style with nude makeup style. She dazzled with her chic aesthetic owing to her delicate hues and flawless skin.

KHUSHI KAPOOR LOOKS LIKE A VISION IN LEHENGA SAREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Khushi Kapoor mesmerized her fans and follower with unmistakable elegance and simplicity. They dropped heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Elegance personified in this stunning saree look! 👗✨ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Nice pic ⭐⭐⭐⭐.” Khushi Kapoor’s latest photos in the saree captured her captivating image of ethereal appeal, attracting attention.

KHUSHI KAPOOR ATTENDS A FRIEND’S PRE-WEDDING BASH IN LEHENGA SAREE

Did you like Khushi Kapoor’s contemporary traditional look in a saree? You can have it too from the shelves of designer Ritika Mirchandani. The beautiful ice blue and silver lehenga saree with abstract sleeveless blouse costs Rs 2,29,000 rupees. The stunning outfit exudes nothing but luxury and grandeur.

KHUSHI KAPOOR’S LEHENGA SAREE PRICE

What are your thoughts on Khushi Kapoor’s look? Let us know your thoughts!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES