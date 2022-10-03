Khushi Kapoor hot pics: Khushi Kapoor, the youngest daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi Kapoor, is all set to enter Bollywood. But, not without posting some hot and sexy photos online. The young diva took to Instagram to drop a few photos from her hot photoshoot in which she’s seen flaunting her hourglass figure in a lacy dress with a plunging neckline.Also Read - Nysa Devgan Flaunts Toned Legs in Glamorous Red Hot Mini Dress, Parties With Khushi Kapoor - See Viral Pics

Khushi wears a mint-green floral dress that comes with a lacy neckline and strappy detailing. She looks pretty in her dress and rocks sharp makeup with vintage winged eyeliner. The actor also flaunts her stylish bangs in the photos.

CHECK KHUSHI KAPOOR’S HOT PHOTOS IN FLORAL DRESS WITH PLUNGING NECKLINE:

Khushi Kapoor is debuting in the industry with the Hindi adaptation of The Archies. She is starring alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda among others in the Netflix movie directed by Zoya Akhtar. The posters of the film were released recently, setting just the right kind of buzz among the audience. Both Khushi and Suhana have already created fans for themselves and The Archies is going to provide a good debut for both the star kids.

Khushi is making fashionable appearances in the media. From attending parties with her pals to putting up stylish photos with her sister Janhvi Kapoor on social media, she is everywhere, trying to build a good fan following. How do you find her personal style file here?