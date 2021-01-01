Khushi Kapoor is a fashionista and a lot of people look up to her for fashion inspirations. The diva has an incredible sense of style and she uses it to look glam even in the most affordable clothes. Considering her sartorial picks, she seems to be a girl next door. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor in Approx Rs 60k T-Shirt Looks Her Best Casual Self, See PICS

Khushi Kapoor recently shared a couple of pictures herself on Instagram in which she can be seen looking stunning as always and soaking in the sun. Sitting in her courtyard, Khushi is donning a comfortable printed shirt and soaking in some vitamin D. She captioned the post, “Getting some vitamin D (sic).” Also Read - Khushi Kapoor Is A Head Turner In A Peacock Blue And Green Hue Lehenga By Anita Dongre Worth Rs 35K, See PICS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Khushi’s statement button-down shirt features a Johnny collar, baggy sleeves, and knot detail at the front. The diva paired her casual attire with a pair of light blue denim. She accessorized her brunch-perfect look with a few chunky jewellery. She opted for a beautiful gold necklace, a pair of hoop earrings, chunky gold bracelets, and matching rings. To add some glamour to the look, Khushi applied light makeup. She was wearing a lot of highlighters and went for glossy lips and mascara-laden lashes. She kept her wavy hair open.

If you want to add Khushi’s printed shirt to your wardrobe, you will have to spend just Rs 990. Yes, we are not kidding. Here is where you can find this JAMA-style shirt.