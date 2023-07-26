Home

Kiara Advani Brings Out Her Inner Barbie as She Walks The Runway in Hot Pink Bralette And High-Slit Lehenga- PICS

Kiara Advani turned stellar showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock at their FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) show. The actress turned desi barbie in hot pink modern lehenga with deep-neck bralette.

Last night, Kiara Advani turned showstopper for the opening show of The FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) India Couture Week (ICW). The actress turned muse for designer, Flaguni Peacock showcased her contemporary designs at the fashion extravaganza. For the show, Kiara looked breathtaking as she adorned hot pink colour bralette with modern style lehenga skirt set. Scroll drown to her ramp walk video and latest pictures below.

Kiara’s modern-traditional pink attire features a sizzling bralette with broad shoulder straps, beaded tassels, bare back detailing, shimmering sequin and plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage. To complement the blouse, she opted for matching lehenga skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, figure hugging silhouette, high slit on the front, sparkling sequin embellishments and long train at the back.

Kiara Advani Looks Breathtaking in Modern-Traditional Attire:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

The diva ditched all the accessories with the ensemble and just opted for peep-toe high heels. She kept the makeup subtle and glossy with shimmery eyes shadow, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, blush pink lip shade, sharp contour and glowing skin. To round off the look, she went with side-parted wavy locks that matched her desi ensemble perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

The official Instagram pages of FDCI and Falguni Shane Peacock shared pictures and videos of Kiara Advani shinning the ramp with her jaw-dropping look in the modern-desi attire. As soon as the snippets from the show got viral, her fans couldn’t stop to complement her look in the comment section. One fan called her ‘Desi Barbie’, another fan wrote ‘You are the most beautiful actress’. Few also flooded the comment box with hearts and fire emoticons.

Your Thoughts on Kiara Advani’s Latest Look?

