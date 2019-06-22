Actor Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of her latest solo release – Kabir Singh. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor opposite her, has registered a good opening at the Box Office. Kiara was clicked by the paparazzi this morning and the happiness on her face proved how she’s feeling about the audience’s response to her film. Kiara wore a stunning and simple blue-white suit as she posed for the paparazzi. The Saturday off-duty look of the actor seemed quite similar to her look in the film.

Kiara has played the character of a medical student in Kabir Singh. For her role as the introvert, pretty girl, the actor wore fuss-free suits in shades of pink, blue, yellow and white. Dewy makeup and straight hair further finished her look in the film. Kiara looked lovely on-screen.

View this post on Instagram Deep into Preeti for #KabirSingh A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Jan 18, 2019 at 9:12pm PST

For her latest outing, Kiara chose to keep her look subdued. She didn’t wear any piece of jewellery and simply added a roomy tote to her look. A pair of white jutis and round sunnies finished her look. Kiara looked beautiful with that dash of a smile on her face. Check out her latest pictures here:

On the work front, Kiara has got many interesting projects up her sleeve. Her Kabir Singh just hit the screens. She has also wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Dharma Productions’ Good News. She has also bagged Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar.