The wedding season is continuing and so are the shenanigans associated with it. From serving food menu to fashion cues, the internet knows it all. Becoming an internet sensation, Kiara Advani, is back to making some quintessential fashion statement. She wore a bewitching pink organza backless lehenga, setting the right fashion trend.

Taking it to Instagram, Arpita Mehta, a luxury contemporary Indian clothing brand posted several pictures of Kiara. In these pictures, she wore a classic backless pink organza lehenga. The choli has ahir and mirror hand embroidery work done with cowrie shells. She paired it up with a high-waist lehenga with a raspberry lehenga that has ahir and mirror hand embroidery done.

Kiara wore this ensemble with a sheer pink dupatta with silver motifs and mirror work lace done along the borders. She left her hair open in a mid-parted hairstyle. For accessories, she chose a bracelet and choker set from Anmol with studded pearl, emerald, and uncut diamonds.

For makeup, she wore pink lip shade, rosy blush, highlighted cheeks, mascara eyelashes, and filled-in eyebrows. The internet is left gasping for air after such an elegant photoshoot.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The attire belongs to ace fashion designer Arpita Mehta official website and costs Rs 3,25,000. Check out the outfit details here.

Kiara’s pink lehenga is making a huge fashion noise. Celebrity stylists Eka Lakhani, Sonakshi Vip, and Nupur Padhye, styled Kiara Advani.

