Kiara Advani Exudes Glamour in Rs 44K Dramatic Satin Green Halter Top With Breezy Pants, See Pics

For an event last night, Kiara Advani amp up the glamour quotient with sexy crop top and oversized pants. Scroll down to see her latest pics!

Kiara Advani is an absolute fashionista. The actress never fails to impress us with her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, Kiara was spotted at an event looking all glamorous in a dramatic pastel green halter top and palazzos in silk. She attended the launch of a beauty brand and made several head turns with her exceptional fashion choice. Scroll down to see her latest pics

For the event, Kiara was seen adorning a sexy satin crop top featuring an elegant and cropped look with faux sleeves and a perfect silhouette. She complemented her look with stylish palazzo pants with an oversized, flowy fit and modern silhouette. To complete the look, the actress opted for a subtle glam with minimal eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, sharp contour, perfect brows, glossy lips and glowing skin. To round off the attire, she chose a neat clean bun that matched her sophisticated attire perfectly.

Kiara Advani Makes Several Heads Turn in Sexy Green Crop Top And Palazzo:

The ‘SatyaPrem ki Katha’ actress attended the event with Kareena Kapoor, whom she has worked with in Good Newz. The two were joined by Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who will soon be making her film debut with The Archies on Netflix. All three were in their most glamorous avatars and made dazzling fashion statements with their individual style.

Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor And Suhana Khan Glam up The Night With Stylish Outfits

Decoding Kiara Advani’s Outfit Price

Loved Kiara’s outfit? You can purchase it too. The outfit is available on the website Alexis and cost approximately Rs 43,639 (Top- Rs 25, 176 and Pants- Rs 18, 463). So, grab this piece and add it in your closet now.

