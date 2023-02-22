Home

Kiara Advani’s Golden Lehenga by Manish Malhotra Took 4000 Hours to be Crafted, Fans Say ‘Reception me ye Pehnna Tha’

Kiara Advani wore a bespoke ombre golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra for her Sangeet ceremony with Sidharth Malhotra at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Here's more information about the detailing on that lehenga.

Kiara Advani in golden lehenga at Sangeet: Actor Kiara Advani on Tuesday night dropped a few more stunning photos from her pre-wedding ceremony on social media. The actor, who donned Manish Malhotra-designed outfits at all her wedding functions, chose an exquisite golden ombre lehenga for her Sangeet. The pictures that are going viral on social media show Kiara looking absolutely divine in that heavily sequined and embroidered lehenga as she dances her heart out with Sidharth Malhotra.

KIARA ADVANI’S GOLDEN LEHENGA DETAILS

In an elaborate post on Instagram, Malhotra explained what went behind curating that dazzling piece of art for the bride. The designer wrote, “Our stunning bride @kiaraaliaadvani embraces extravagant glamour in our artistic ombre lehenga, personalised to make more than just a statement, featuring meticulous handwork that took 4000 hours to craft. A striking gold to silver transition, 98000 sparkling swarovski crystals are paired with our haute couture stole with marabou feather detailing (sic).”

MORE ABOUT KIARA ADVANI’S SANGEET JEWELLERY BY MANISH MALHOTRA

He even talked about the jewellery that Kiara chose to pair with that lehenga. Considering all that glitz and glamour that came with the outfit, the bride went for a statement but comparatively subtle neckpiece. Manish Malhotra revealed, “The custom look was paired with a captivating neckpiece in a careful curation of natural diamonds and a colossally enchanting ruby pendant from the Manish Malhotra High Jewellery collection (sic).”

CHECK OUT KIARA ADVANI’S GORGEOUS PICS FROM SANGEET CEREMONY IN GOLDEN LEHENGA:

The moment Kiara dropped these pictures on Instagram, fans lined up to comment on how the actor could have worn this lehenga at her reception. Her black-and-white satin gown by Manish Malhotra with lots of emerald jewellery didn’t really impress her fans and therefore, a fan wrote, “This should’ve been your Bollywood reception outfit/hair and not the white/black one (that was too formal, not fun bridal at all) this looks so good (sic)!” Another one wrote, “Omg!!Atlast kiara scored in look ,dress and makeup.love it❤️.sid always rocks (sic).”

On Sidharth, it was a black tailor-made velvet sherwani that came with a fully embroidered jacket in a combination of black and gold. The duo looked majestic at their Sangeet and definitely radiated all the magical feels with their chemistry.

Your thoughts on Kiara’s Sangeet look?

