Kiara Advani is not just an impeccable actor but also a fashion icon. Be it a shimmer metallic saree or a casual Sunday brunch look, she can style any look to her advantage. The actor attended Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 in Mumbai on February 20 and won the Critic's Choice Best Actress award for her film Guilty. She attended the event in a black lehenga- choli by designer label Sva Couture and looked like pure beauty.

The Kabir Singh actor chose to wear a black embellished lehenga teamed with a deep plunging neckline bralette. The fashionista opted for a heavy stone choker for jewellery which added more edge to her overall look. For the glam, Kiara went for a subtle makeup look with winged eyeliner, nude matte lipstick, and eyebrows on fleek. She sleek tied her hair back for the event. The actor gave us a major fashion goal. Ladies, you can take a cue on how to give a modern and classy twist to the lehenga- choli. You can add this look to your closet for the upcoming wedding season.

Recently, Kiara took to Instagram and shared her modern lehenga- choli look, captioned it with a black heart, same as the color of her outfit. The fashion designer Masaba Gupta commented on her post with heart eyes emojis and fans are constantly calling her 'hot'.

Check out Kiara Advani’s post:

What’s the price of Kiara’s black lehenga- choli?

The black embellished blouse with checks and embroidered trail lehenga and corset costs Rs 2,27,500 and is available for buying on the official website of Sva Couture.

On the work front, after getting praised for her acting in the Netflix film ‘guilty’, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.