Actor Kiara Advani, who has been making waves for everything, from her personal and professional life to her glamour quotient, did it again! One of the popular actors in Bollywood keeps her A game when it comes to fashion. Kiara turned showstopper for designer label DL Maya in a blingy outfit and looked sexier than ever. Bollywood diva, Kiara’s pictures from the grand affair are making rounds on the internet.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode Major Highlights: Kiara Advani Wants Alia Bhatt as Her Bridesmaid, Shahid Kapoor Says His Ex's Father Didn't Like Him

Kiara’s sleeveless gold gown has a backless detail, a plunging sweetheart neckline embellished with gold sequins arranged in intricate designs, and no sleeves. Her dress had a floor-grazing hem, a tight waist, and an attached, pleated, floor-sweeping train made of embroidered tulle. Last but not least, Kiara’s curves were highlighted by the dress’ A-line design and bodycon fit. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode: Shahid Kapoor Hints at Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Announcement by The End of Year - Watch Trailer

KIARA ADVANI LOOKS SIZZLING IN A BLINGY GOWN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Relationship And Marriage Plans Leave Fans in Awe, #SidKiara Trends Big

Kiara Advani, who walked the runway as the showstopper ditched all the accessories. She kept her hair open in centre-part. Her makeup was just as sexy as her overall appearance with a smokey eye shadow, a neutral lip colour, a dewy base, and a striking highlighter.

WATCH KIARA ADVANI WALK THE RAMP:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Kiara Advani’s fans swooned over her look for the fashion night in Delhi. They dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis for the actor. They showered her with immense love and admiration on the viral posts. One of the users wrote, “Royal girl.” Another user wrote, “She is so charming.” While others crowned her as the golden girl and we couldn’t agree more!

KIARA ADVANI AS THE SHOWSTOPPER

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

KIARA ADVANI WINS HEART

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abeera Mir (@fashiontalkbyabeera)

What did you think about Kiara Advani’s look? Let us know!