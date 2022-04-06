When it comes to fashion, actor Kiara Advani never fails to impress. She often adds a personal touch of her own aesthetics to her ensemble. She has an envy-worthy wardrobe for every season. Her wardrobe is filled with breezy kurtas, figure-hugging dresses, larger-than-life lehengas, sarees, and more. The actor for her airport look decided to slip into a comfortable co-ord set and made a case for a fuss-free, simple yet chic look. Her green printed co-ord set is from the shelves of the fashion label Zara.Also Read - Mom-to-Be Sonam Kapoor Looks Straight Out of a Painting in White Satin Saree, Shows off Her Baby Bump

The jacquard print co-ord set accentuates Kiara's flawless body. Kiara looks chic in the vibrant coloured co-ord set consisting of a wrap top featuring a V-neckline with crossover fabric. With it were matching flared trousers, both of green and white jacquard print. Kiara wore it with a pair of black sunglasses, and she left her hair open. She accessorized her look with a tan-coloured handbag. Kiara looks radiant.

If you are looking for some summer fashion inspiration, then take a cue from Kiara.

Check out her video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



What’s the price of Kiara’s outfit?

If you liked Kiara’s outfit, then you are in luck! The actor’s green jacquard wrap top and flared trousers are from the shelves of the popular fashion label Zara. The wrap top is worth Rs 1590, and the trousers will cost you Rs 1990. The co-ord set is available in three different shades including black, green and pink.

For the glam, Kiara opted for minimal makeup with just a dash of lipstick, pink cheeks, highlighter, and mascara.

On the work front, Kiara has many projects in her kitty. She has Raj A Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with actors Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The Kabir Singh actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. That’s not all, she will be seen alongside Kartik Aryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

What are your thoughts on Kiara’s look? Yay or Nay?