Kiara Advani is One Sexy Lady in Black Cut-Out Gown With Thigh-High Slit, See Hot Pics

Kiara Advani flaunts her hourglass figure in her gown that came with a risqué slit and bold cutouts. She stunned her fans in black bodycon gown on Instagram - Check here!

Kiara Advani has established herself as a fashion star who effortlessly combines luxury and elegance to produce the most exquisite ensembles. She uploaded photos of herself wearing the seductive black outfit to Instagram. Her wardrobe choice was undoubtedly a smash, but her makeup and hairstyles really elevated the glam factor. Kiara Advani wore a black-coloured sleeveless gown that came with bold cutouts. The bodycon gown came with a thigh-high slit. She dropped her pictures from a stunning photoshoot and captioned them with a black-coloured club emoji. Let’s examine the more nuanced points of her sexy black ensemble.

KIARA ADVANI LOOKS BOMBSHELL IN THE LATEST PHOTOS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani posed elegantly for the camera and showed off her alluring curves. Her latest photos took the entire social media by storm. Her fans and followers swamped the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. They heaped praises on her all-black look. One of the users wrote, “Yeh dil maange more ma’am 😍🔥 (sic). ” Another user wrote, “How can someone so gorgeous !!!!! 😫🧿 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Mam I am sure that god has given all his tym making you, the remaining human race has been created in haste 😍 (sic).”

Kiara Advani’s stylist Lakshmi Lehr chose the sexy black ensemble for her from the shelves of The Attico. She completed her look with the same brand’s sparkling golden stilettos. Kiara’s makeup artist Lekha Gupta won our hearts with her dewy makeup base. She chose kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy lips with highlighted cheeks for her. The look was finally completed with a chic high bun.

Kiara Advani recently stepped out with hubby Sidharth Malhotra for Ritesh Sidhawani’s 50th birthday. She looked breathtaking in a flared A-Line floral dress worth Rs 98,103. She looked stunning with shimmery makeup, red lip shade and silk-straight hair.

What do you think about Kiara Advani’s all-black look?

