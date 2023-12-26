Home

Kiara Advani Jingles in Red Dress on Christmas But Those Heart Heels Are Everything! Check The PRICE Here

For Christmas, Kiara picked out a pretty sleeveless red dress. But what sealed her look was those hearty heels! Know how much the pair cost.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first Christmas post-wedding. On Monday, the actress dropped an oh-so-romantic picture with her hubby on Instagram and wrote, “Merry Christmas.” Internet couldn’t stop gazing at the cosy Christmassy moment of the Shershaah couple.

Apart from their chemistry, what also amazed us was Kiara’s Christmas look. For the occasion, the actress donned a pretty sleeveless red dress, featuring intricate embroidery. Embracing the festive cheer, she added a cute endearing reindeer headband. She kept subtle makeup and chose an open hairdo to complete the Christmas look. Well, what appealed to us the most was her hearty heels. Kiara wore a statement pair of white heels featuring a heart-shaped design. The heart cutout detail on the front is followed by transparent straps. Take a look!

KIARA ADVANI MAKES CHRISTMAS DRESSING CHIC IN RED DRESS AND WHITE HEART HEELS

PRICE OF KIARA ADVANI’S CHRISTMAS HEELS

You might be wondering what the price of those party heels is, well don’t worry as we have found it. Kiara’s white heart heels are from the brand Alaia. The pair is named ‘Heart Mules in Patent Calfskin’ and comes with quite a substantial price tag. The heels cost Rs 88,000 (USD 1060) as mentioned on the website.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani will be seen in the upcoming ‘Game Changer’ alongside ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan ad Jr NTR.

Loved or Loveeeed Kiara Advani’s Party Heels? Tell us in the comments below!

