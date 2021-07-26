Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani launched the trailer of their upcoming film, Shershaah, on July 25 at Kargil. In the film, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen essaying the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani will be portraying the role of his fiancee, Dimple Cheema. But, what caught our attention was this gorgeous saree worn by beautiful Kiara Advani.Also Read - From Border to URI, List Of 5 Best Army Movies to Watch Before Shershaah Releases

Kiara Advani opted for a stunning ivory white saree from a brand called Premya by Manishii. This white hand-embroidered floral georgette saree was paired with an adjustable corset with waist clenching boning in the construction, this tone-on-tone ensemble is an ideal addition to your closet that will stay with your forever. The gorgeous breath-taking saree is priced at Rs 66,000. Also Read - Shershaah Trailer Out: Sidharth Malhotra Impresses As Captain Vikram Batra, His Chemistry With Kiara Advani Is Unmissable

Not just that, Kiara added the glam factor by opting for the perfect jewellery, she completed the look with gold earrings featuring Kundan and blue stones. Her hair was set in soft curls. Also Read - Kiara Advani Drops Her Sensuous Photo in Sexy Yellow Bikini Flaunting Her Perfect Beach Bod

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s gorgeous pictures in this beautiful white saree:

From the airport looks to red carpets everything has extra bling to it and Kiara Advani wears some of the most luxurious and expensive outfits which makes her stand out than the others.

Recently, Kiara Advani’s bold picture from celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar had also set fire on the internet. The black and white, topless picture of Kiara with open hair and subtle make-up won everyone’s heart.