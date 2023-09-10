Home

Lifestyle

Kiara Advani Looks Like Fresh Breath of Air in Printed One Shoulder Dress For Just Rs 16k, See Pics

Kiara Advani Looks Like Fresh Breath of Air in Printed One Shoulder Dress For Just Rs 16k, See Pics

Kiara Advani's latest photos in floral printed one shoulder dress took the entire internet by storm. Do you like her attire from the latest photoshoot? Here's how much it costs- Check here!

Kiara Advani Looks Like Fresh Breath of Air in Printed One Shoulder Dress For Just Rs 16k, See Pics

Kiara Advani is recognised for her impeccable taste apart from her natural acting. The actor makes sure that every shot makes a fashion statement, be it bodycon gowns, sequin sarees or sultry dresses. Kiara Advani made quite the noise with her latest pictures in a floral printed dress. Her followers are swooning everywhere after her stylist released some new pictures. The caption on the photos read, “@kiaraaliaadvani shining in @atsusekhose for a @stayfreeindia event ✨ (sic).”

Trending Now

Kiara Advani’s summer blue bodycon dress came with an asymmetrical neckline. It featured balloon sleeves on one side, numerous layers of ruffles at the bottom, and a mesmerizing black and white flower motif all around. The makeup just complemented the attire, including pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and a nude lip shade. What we loved about Kiara’s look were her unruly locks. Her hairstylist parted her hair on the side that fell past her shoulders and complemented her glam ensemble.

You may like to read

Check Kiara Advai’s Latest Photos in Floral Printed Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Kiara Advani’s fans swamped the comment section with immense love and appreciation. They dropped heart-eye emojis for her and well why not? One of the users wrote, “Someone asked what is the definition of beauty I said see the Kiara Advani (sic).” Another user wrote, “You and your beauty is beyond what words can tell. You are stardom❤️ (sic).” The third user wrote, “@kiaraaliaadvani she’s justtt✨ (sic).” The fourth one said, “What a beautiful style Outfit (sic).”

Loved What Kiara Advani Wore? Here’s How Much it Costs!

If you liked Kiara Advani’s outfit and were wondering how much it cost, we have just the details for you. The price of the outfit is Rs 16,000 from the official website of Atsu. Take a look for yourself:

What do you think about Kiara Advani’s look? Let us know!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES