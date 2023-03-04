Home

For a launch event, Kiara Advani slipped into the hottest shade of yellow ensemble, making several jaws drop with her spring season look.

Newlywed, Kiara Advani recently attended an event last night in Mumbai. It was a launch event for a mango drink brand. For the ocassion, Kiara slipped into the hottest shade of yellow ensemble, making several jaws drop with her spring season outfit. We found all the details about Kiara’s outfit that she wore last night. Scroll down to read below.

For the launch event, Kiara Advani was papped in strapless bandeau top featuring a plunging square neckline, a fitted bust, a sliver zip in the centre front and a cropped midriff-baring hem length. The diva wore it with matching bodycon thigh-high slit skirt with a high-rise waist, and an ankle-length hem. For glam picks, Kiara went with subtle eyeshadow, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade and glowing skin. For accessories, she chose embellished floral-print high heels, a sleek chain and statement gold rings. Kiara Advani also shared pictures of her stylish look for the occasion on Instagram with a mango emoji.

Check Out Kiara Advani in Ravishing Yellow Ensemble:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani’s Outfit Price

Loved what Kiara Advani is wearing? Kiara’s amber-yellow outfit is by Dion Lee, and the set is available on their website. While the bottom is called Gradient Rib Skirt and is worth Rs 68,639 , the strapless top is called Mobius Bandeau Top and costs Rs 55,565. The whole set will be worth Rs 1,24,204.

