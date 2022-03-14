Actor Kiara Advani stepped out to attend the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022 last night. The actor has us taking notes on how to look stunning in an eye-popping number. Kiara made a stylish entry in a yellow strappy gown which came with a risqué thigh-high slit. The Kabir Singh actor attended the event with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra and made many heads turn in her direction.Also Read - Sameera Reddy's Fitness Video is an Inspiration for All Moms to Invest in Health Now, Don't Miss Her Flutter Kicks!

Kiara's strappy yellow number is from the shelves of a Prêt-à-Porter (ready to wear) designer label called Dhruv Kapoor. The 29-year-old actor's wardrobe is bright, bold and beautiful, from bright neons to classic whites, you can take some wardrobe inspiration from Kiara. For the event, Kiara was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. Along with her pictures, Kiara wrote, "Hello! 🤩" (sic)

Check out her pictures here:



The award ceremony was attended by the crème da crème of Bollywood. Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sharvari Wagh, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aryan, and many others celebs attended the gala event. However, Kiara’s outfit definitely stood out for all the right reasons. Her outfit features a thin strap that goes to the back to create a criss-cross effect. The dress came with a plunging neckline, a floor-sweeping train, sequin work all over, and a body-hugging fit.

For the accessories, Kiara opted for a statement ring, strappy pumps and star-shaped earrings. She rounded off her look with a centre-parted braided hairdo, dewy base, subtle eye shadow, highlighter, berry-toned lip colour and mascara on fleek.

What are your thoughts on Kiara’s outfit? Yay or Nay?