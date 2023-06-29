Home

Lifestyle

Kiara Advani Sets Internet Ablaze With Her Chanderi Anarkali Set Worth Rs 30k- See Stunning PICS

Kiara Advani Sets Internet Ablaze With Her Chanderi Anarkali Set Worth Rs 30k- See Stunning PICS

For the screening of Satya Prem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani was all decked up in stunning anarkali set. The actress posed with hubby, Sidharth Malhotra and made internet fall in love with her Rs 30k traditional attire.

Kiara Advani Sets Internet Ablaze With Her Chanderi Anarkali Set Worth Rs 30k- See Stunning PICS

Kiara Advani is all set for the release of her upcoming film ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’. Yesterday, the actress attended the screening of her movie in Mumbai. Several celebrities from B-Town attended the evening including the film’s lead actor Kartik Aaryan. For the event, Kiara was all decked up in ivory embroidered chanderi anarkali set, looking incredibly stunning in traditional. Well, we finally decoded her details of the outfit and price below. Scroll down!

For the screening, the actress wore a stunning anarkali set from the clothing brand Devnaagri. The attire featured a timeless ikat print with pearl details on its neckline and full sleeves along with the embroidered base. The base came with a gorgeous flair and is teamed up with intricately embroidered organza dupatta. Kiara rounded off her Indian attire with a statement bindi and stunning earrings. She kept her makeup minimal with dewy makeup base, perfect brows, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, rust nude lip shade, ample mascara and glowing skin. Kiara kept her hair natural with slight waves to give a bouncy look.

You may like to read

Kiara Advani Stuns in Traditional at The Screening of ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’

Kiara Advani’s Outfit Price

Kiara’s traditional attire costs Rs 29, 500 according to the website. You can purchase this similar piece from the clothing brand Devnaagri and add it in your wardrobe now.

Speaking of ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’, the film is set to hit the theatres on June 29. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. Apart from this, Kiara, on the other hand, will also be seen in director Shankar’s next, ‘Game Changer’, opposite actor Ram Charan. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.