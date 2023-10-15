Home

Kiara Advani Sets Social Media up in Flames With Strapless Black And Golden Embellished Gown at LFW 2023- HOT PICS

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Kiara Advani effortlessly turned heads as a showstopper of Falguni Shane Peacock in a black and golden strapless gown.

Kiara Advani is an absolute fashionista. The actress never fails to enthrall fans with her impeccable sense of fashion. Whether it’s traditional, casual or western we got to say Kiara knows how to ace it all. Last night, the diva gave another fashion note to all style enthusiasts as strutted the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The Shershaah actress played muse to ace designer Falguni Shane Peacock and wore a jaw-dropping gown from her latest collection.

Kiara Advani’s exquisite black gown from last night features a strapless silhouette, deep neckline, and golden abstract embellishments with a body-sculpting fit showcasing her curvaceous bod perfectly. She enhanced her outfit with bold winged black kohled eyes, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter, blushed dewy skin, fluttery eyelashes and berry-toned glossy lips. Her voluminous hair tied in a bubble ponytail was an extra bonus to take this look to another level. To wrap it all up, her pointed heels were cheery on top of her ramp-ready appearance.

Kiara Advani Glams up in Strapless Bodycon Gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Day 4 of Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2023 saw Kiara Advani take the ramp as the showstopper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

In no time, fans swamped the comment box with hearts and fire emoticons. One user complemented Kiara, ‘looking like a diva’, another user said, ‘you can ace any damn look.’ Well, the four day at LFW 2023 had several Bollywood divas owning the ramp including Malaika Arora, Sanjana Sanghi and Tara Sutaria.

