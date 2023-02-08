Home

Kiara Advani in blush Pink Lehenga, Sidharth Malhotra in metallic gold sherwani exude love and bliss on their D-DAY.

Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are officially husband and wife now. Yes, the couple has announced on their social media handles that they are officially married. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in a lavish Punjabi ceremony at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Without a doubt, this dreamy couple personified elegance and beauty with Manish Malhotra’s pure pastel collection. Kiara Advani looked stunning as a bride alongside the love of her life.

Talking about the outfits, Kiara Advani went a bit ‘hatke’ and ditched most Bollywood actress’s go-to wedding designers, Sabyasachi, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna etc. Rather, the diva played muse to ace fashion designer and her closest friend, Manish Malhotra and shined on a sunny Tuesday afternoon in a gorgeous blush pink lehenga. The combination of Kiara Advani’s subtle pastel look with heavy glittery glam, and jewellery made her look like one dazzling bride. For accessories, the diva went with Manish Malhotra’s newest venture – fine jewellery. She opted for intricated diamond neckpiece, with statement earrings and maang tika.

As usual, Kiara opted for her signature makeup that includes dewy makeup base, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp brows, and a sleek hairstyle that complemented her bridal ensemble perfectly. On the other hand, groom Sidharth Malhotra wore a metallic gold sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The ensemble features ivory threadwork, gold zardozi, and badla work, all handcrafted with ease.

Kiara Advani in Blush Pink Lehenga, Sidharth Malhotra in Metallic Gold Sherwani Exude Love And Bliss:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sharing the pictures on gram, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra captioned it ”Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏”. Fans and their closest b-town friends were in an awe as soon as their favourite jodi’s pictures got viral on social media. Some of the reactions were ”Haye Nazar Na lagye”, ”Jug Jug Jeeyo”, ”dreamy wedding” ”You guys look perfect” users commented.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding festivities began on February 6 with mehendi and sangeet ceremony, followed by a haldi and a wedding on Tuesday. Also, the pheras took place at a spot called Bawdi, which is in the middle of the luxurious property and has an aerial view. They then exchange varmalas in the courtyard. Several A-listers of Bollywood attended the grand wedding of the celebrity couple including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani along with her husband Anand Piramal, among others.

Loved Kiara Advani’s and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding look, What do you guys think?

