Red is a powerful hue that can make anyone look chic and sexy. When it comes to slaying in bold red, Bollywood divas always seems ready. They just love making bold sartorial statements through their outfits. We believe almost every actor in the B-town has at least one stunning red attire in her closet that can make heads turn for sure. Recently, actors Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani made remarkable appearances in red and we just can’t stop talking about them. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals How She Saved Herself from Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes 2019 Red Carpet

A few weeks ago, Sara Ali Khan stepped out for the trailer launch event of ‘Coolie No 1’ in a bold red tailored pantsuit that featured a fitted waist, wing-style sleeves, and soft lapel. This hard to miss outfit gave Sara a bold look. The actor managed to make heads turn with this clean-cut silhouette. To enhance her sharp look, the tinsel town diva opted for matching snake print strappy heels. The diva ditched accessories to let the entire focus be on her apt outfit. She only wore a gold ring by Argento Jewelry and kept her soft curls open. For some glam, she applied neutral makeup.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani also looked ravishing in her latest sartorial pick. The actor raised her style quotient with her red-coloured pantsuit that she recently wore for an award function. Kiara was looking drop-dead gorgeous in this boss-lady attire. Her fans are going crazy since the time she has shared a video from her photoshoot on Instagram. The ‘Good Newwz’ actor’s all-red pantsuit by designer Prabal Gurung features a crepe bow blazer with a deep neckline, notch lapel, long sleeves, and pockets on each side. The chic outfit also has a satin bow detail cinched on the waist. It is defining Kiara’s curvaceous body perfectly. The diva paired her blazer with the same coloured high-waisted pants. For completing her stylish look, she kept her makeup minimal and opted for a pair of black pumps and gold hoops.

Now that you saw both Sara and Kiara in stunning red attires, who do you think rocked the bold outfit better and successfully joined the red pantsuit clan? Let us know in the comment section below.