Actor Kiara Advani is on a promotional spree currently for her upcoming film Laxxmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. For one of the promotional outing, Kiara wore a gorgeous Gharara set by renowned designer Arpita Mehta worth Rs 98,000.



Kiara looked stunning in a crepe and raw silk fabric berry polka and striped print embroidered Gharara set from Arpita Mehta’s Blurred 2020 collection. The sleeveless blouse featured a multi-coloured hand embroidery and mirror work. If you take a closer look, the actor opted for a traditional Kundan necklace. With tousled curls, dark lips, and minimal makeup, Kiara outfit makes an ideal outfit for your best friend’s wedding.

Kiara in the past too has donned Arpita Mehta’s ensemble. In February, this year, for a destination wedding Kiara wore a baby pink multi-thread ensemble that featured a sleeveless jacket-style kurta with again had multi-coloured hand embroidery and mirror work which was worth Rs 1,80,000.

Kiara is currently busy promoting her film Laxxmi Bomb with actor Akshay Kumar.