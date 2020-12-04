As per a study of Electronic health records, chronic kidney disease could be a big risk factor for hospitalization from the novel COVID-19. The researchers examined the health history of 12,971 individuals who also tested for COVID-19 within the Geisinger Health System in the US. Within the group, 1,604 were found COVID-positive, and 354 required hospitalisation. Also Read - Benefits of Peanut: Why Mungfali is The Best Nut For Winters

The team analysed the records for the association between specific clinical conditions, including kidney, cardiovascular, respiratory, and metabolic conditions, and Covid-19 hospitalisation. Also Read - South Africa vs England 2020: 1st ODI Postponed to Sunday After SA Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Overall, chronic kidney disease was most strongly associated with hospitalisation, and COVID-19 patients with end-stage renal disease were 11 times more likely to be admitted to the hospital than patients without kidney disease, said the study published in the journal PLOS ONE. Also Read - UGC Grants Six-month Extension to MPhil, PhD Students for Submitting Thesis Due to Pandemic

“Previous studies have identified a variety of health conditions associated with an increased risk of COVID-related hospitalisation, including diabetes, heart failure, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease,” said Alex Chang, Geisinger nephrologist and co-director of Geisinger’s Kidney Health Research Institute.

“What is significant here is the magnitude of the kidney disease-related risk.”

How underlying medical conditions increase the risk of Covid-19-related complications is not yet fully clear.

However, the study suggests that the physiological stress caused by an excessive inflammatory response to Covid-19 infection could destabilise organs already weakened by chronic disease, or that organ injury from the virus could act as a “second hit” to these organs.

“Consistent with this hypothesis, kidney and heart are among the tissues with the highest expression of ACE2, a SARS-CoV-2 receptor,” the team wrote.

(With inputs from IANS)