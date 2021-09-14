Kim Kardashian memes from Met Gala 2021: After making heads turn at the Met Gala 2019 in her sizzling wet ensemble designed by Thierry Mugler, Kim Kardashian wrapped herself in black cloth from head-to-toe as she made a startling appearance at the Met Gala 2021. The theme this year was’ In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ and while the fans kept scratching their heads over how Kim’s all-black look justified that, they also shared hilarious memes on social media comparing it with the ‘dementor’ from the Harry Potter series and Batman’s Bruce Wayne.Also Read - After Going Almost Nude, Megan Fox Sparkles at Met Gala 2021 in a Red Hot Gown With Thigh-High Slit | See Pics

The 40-year-old reality star headed to New York and wore a completely covered Balenciaga outfit including a balaclava. Designed by Demma Gvasalia for the label, the outfit included a T-Shirt dress with a curve T-Shirt and a bodysuit. Jersey boots and Pantaleggings completed Kim's look at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Kim further wore long black gloves and kept her makeup fully covered in her mask. She also flaunted a long straight pinytail which was the only part of her body visible in that look. Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West also wore a look similar to his wife as he joined her at the event. The Donda rapper also covered his face under a black hoodie and completed his look with black sweatpants and matching slippers. Many believe that Kim’s appearance at the Met Gala was an indication at her patching things up with Kanye after the couple announced their separation a few weeks back.

Meanwhile, the whole balaclava look inspired a meme-fest on social media. One user wrote, “When you have the Met Gala at 7pm but need to suck the soul out of some kids at Hogwarts at 8pm #KimKardashianWest #KimKardashian #MetGala (sic)”. Another user wrote, “Lmao out here looking like a dementor #MetGala2021 #KimKardashian (sic)”. Check out a few funny memes here:

While Kim made jaws drop with her black outing at the Met Gala 2021, her sister Kendall Jenner appeared in a gorgeously sheer outfit that had sequins and crystals all over. The supermodel flaunted her perfect legs in that dress. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, US Open champion Emma Raducanu, Irina Shayk, and Saweetie among others also turned up looking their best at the prestigious fashion event.