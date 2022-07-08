American personality and reality star Kim Kardashian loves all things fashion. She often makes headlines for her fashion choices, be it the Met Gala look in Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic dress or head-to-toe black Balenciaga. The fashionista made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week sporting black sunglasses and a pinstriped dress with faux breast-baring details. But her nose ring was the real showstopper.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Steals the Show in Sexy Sheer Black Gown With Thigh-Grazing Split, Guess the Price

Not just Kim, her 9-year-old daughter North, was twinning with her mother. Kim wore a silver nose ring with attached chains draped across their chest, it was linked back to the earrings.

The mother-daughter duo sat front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture fall/winter show. Kim opted for a vintage Gaultier gown which was worn by Madonna in 1992. She accessorised the look with silver cuffs. North can be seen in a matching grey-and-black skirt, she styled it with a vest over a white shirt.

Soon after her pictures surfaced on the internet, the look received mixed reactions from the netizens. Diet Sabya, an anonymous account on Instagram followed by the likes of actor Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has shared a post asking netizens if the nath was cultural “appropriation or appreciation?” Check out the post here:

Netizens were quick to comment, a user wrote, “She’s not only appropriating south Asian culture with nose ring but also tribal culture of Kayan people who is a small tribe that wears neck rings to elongate their necks. Thats just too much and I think its time to hold her accountable she can’t just walk over cultures without knowing the history just because she wants to look a certain ‘aesthetic’,” another user called it, “too forced” and while a user liked it more on North. “North carried it better than Kim 😇”

While there were a few who liked the nath, “Appreciate the appropriation!”, another wrote, “Appreciation, nobody has a copyright over the nath afaik.”

What are your thoughts on Kim’s nose ring? Yay or Nay?