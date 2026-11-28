King: Shah Rukh Khan’s luxury necklace worth Rs 86.70 lakh and Kareena Kapoor’s bold red look in new track Daddy Cool steal the spotlight

Shah Rukh Khan opts for an eye-catching diamond accessory while Kareena Kapoor brings glamour in a striking red ensemble, making their latest appearance a fashion talking point.

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Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's stylish reunion in Daddy Cool grabs attention (PC: Twitter)

The dynamic duo Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have reunited on screen, bringing back a pairing that fans have not seen together in a long time. Their latest appearance in Daddy Cool, a dance number from the upcoming film King, has caught attention for its music, energy and glamorous styling. While the two actors bring their charm to the track, their fashion choices have become a talking point of their own. From an expensive diamond necklace to a striking red outfit, both stars have added a touch of luxury and drama to the song.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 86.70 lakh diamond necklace grabs attention

Shah Rukh keeps his look sharp and stylish in Daddy Cool with an all-black outfit. He wears a black shirt under a sleeveless cropped layer and a matching blazer. The outer layer features tiny shimmering rhinestones that add a hint of sparkle. With a few buttons left open, the actor gives the outfit a relaxed yet fashionable finish.

However, the highlight of his look is the Bvlgari Serpenti Viper necklace. The white gold piece features 8.21 carats of diamonds and is reportedly priced at Rs 86,70,000. Its bold design stands out against the dark outfit and adds a luxurious touch to his appearance.

The actor completes his look with a multicoloured statement ear cuff, a wristwatch and bracelets. His voluminous salt-and-pepper hair further adds to the overall style.

Kareena Kapoor stuns in a bold red backless dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan brings a completely different fashion mood to the song. The actress appears in a fitted red dress featuring a plunging neckline and a draped silhouette. The outfit also has an asymmetrical design with dramatic cut-out full sleeves, giving it a contemporary edge.

The thigh-high slit adds another striking detail to the ensemble, with sheer black stockings visible underneath. The dress flows into a floor-length train, adding movement and drama to her look. Its most eye-catching feature is the completely open back, which gives the outfit a bold finish.

Kareena keeps her accessories minimal with a delicate choker and black heels. She leaves her hair open, allowing the bright red colour and distinctive design of the dress to remain the focus.

Daddy Cool brings Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor together again

With Shah Rukh’s statement jewellery and Kareena’s dramatic red outfit, Daddy Cool offers a stylish reunion for the two actors. The track is composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Their appearance together has also brought back memories of their earlier on-screen collaborations.

King features a large ensemble cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma and Saurabh Shukla are also part of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

When will Shah Rukh Khan’s King release?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on December 24, 2026. The Christmas release will put the film in competition with several major titles arriving around the same period. Dune: Chapter 3 is scheduled for December 18, Avengers: Doomsday for December 17 in India and Jumanji: Open World is expected to release on December 25.