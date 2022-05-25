Best home remedies for Knee pain: Knee pain is a frequent medical issue that comes as a result of the knee joint’s ongoing wear and tear. Older folks, young adults, and children can all be affected. You may experience symptoms such as stiffness in the knee, visible swelling, redness, numbness in the afflicted limb, and trouble walking or standing in addition to discomfort. And, while in pain, the first thing that comes to mind is to turn to painkillers. But before you go to any doctor or medical store and start popping medications, think about natural remedies. Yes, continue reading to know how to treat knee pain at home using natural home remedies.

5 Home Remedies That Work Wonders for knee pain:

Apple Cider Vinegar: Knee discomfort can be relieved with apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar’s alkalizing function aids in the removal of mineral build-ups and harmful toxins from the knee joint. It also helps in reducing discomfort and improves mobility. In two cups of warm water, combine two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar. Drink this tonic every day until you feel relieved.

Ginger: Whether your knee discomfort is caused by arthritis, muscle strain, or an injury, ginger is a great pain reliever. Its anti-inflammatory properties are responsible for its effectiveness. Ginger can help with both swelling and pain in the knee. Crush a small piece of ginger root, Boil it for 10 minutes with one cup of water. Strain and add honey and lemon juice to taste. Drink two to three glasses of ginger tea every day until the discomfort subsides.

Mustard Oil: A moderate massage of the sore knee with heated mustard oil, according to Ayurveda, reduces inflammation, increases blood circulation, and relieves pain. Add two tablespoons of mustard oil, include one garlic clove chopped in it until it turns brown. Cool and apply the oil. Massage it on your aching knee with the lukewarm oil in circular motions. Do this twice a week and you will definitely see the best results.

Turmeric: Turmeric is an antimicrobial chemical that contains curcumin, an anti-inflammatory component that aids in pain relief. 1 teaspoon turmeric powder + 1 teaspoon water. The paste should be applied to the affected area. To achieve the desired outcomes, repeat the method twice daily.

Camphor oil: This oil improves blood circulation and relieves tension and inflammation in the joints. Add a teaspoon of camphor powder in a cup of boiling coconut oil. However, make sure the oil is not boiling. Allow it to cool before massaging your knees and apply it twice a day to achieve the desired benefits.