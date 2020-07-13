Dia Mirza looks ethereal and outfits shine more when she wears them. These days, she seems to be in love with prints and we have a proof of that. If you are an ardent follower of Dia mirza, you must have come across her head-turning pictures in prints with some relevant message in the caption while scrolling through her Instagram profile. If not, take a look for yourself here: Also Read - Dia Mirza-Vishal Dadlani-Hansal Mehta Call Out BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra's Nasty Tweet Mocking Picture of Dead Kashmiri Citizen

Dia Mirza is quite particular about her fashion choices. She looks for a sustainable and comfortable one. This stylish diva has seemingly a huge collection of stunning outfits including print dresses. If you wish to stand out in the crowd and make an impression in prints on others, here are certain things you need to keep in mind.

Let your Print Pop

When you are donning a printed dress, you must make sure that it remains the focus of your look. For that, you should pick neutral accessories. A thin gold necklace and a pair of stud earrings would be enough. Complete your look with a pair of stilettos

Tone Down The Excess

If you are wearing a dress with bold animal print, you must opt for a sophisticated blazer to tone down the brightness and make the entire look classy. You can pair it with a pair of stilettos or boots.

Mix Print With Plain

Matching and mixing, if done appropriately, can enhance your overall look for the good. In case you are wearing a printed skirt or a palazzo, pick a top that has the base colour of the lower. Keep the accessories minimum and opt for an elegant clutch and stunning pair of shoes.

