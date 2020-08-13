The news of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second pregnancy has become viral like wildfire. The moment the actor and her husband announced this good news, their fans and well-wishers started to congratulate the couple on Twitter and other social networking sites. While people are busy speculating if Taimur is going to have a baby brother or sister to play with, here we thought to share some important and interesting information about second pregnancy. If you are planning a second baby, you must first know the right time to have another child. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan is 2 Months Pregnant, Due in March 2021, Reveals Daddy Randhir Kapoor

Ideal Time to Conceive Again

First thing first, if you are not ready for a second child, do not change your decision just because of the social pressure. Having or not having another addition to the family should be solely your choice.

Now, let's talk about when to have a second child. According to experts in the field, a woman must keep a gap of minimum 18 to 23 months between two pregnancies. The basic reason behind this is to let your body fully recover from the first pregnancy and its side-effects, if there is any and prevent complications of second pregnancy. Not doing so can increase your risk of delivering a premature or low birth weight baby.

Notably, conceiving your second child just after 6 months of delivering your first bundle of joy is extremely debilitating for your and your child’s health. It can also drain you out psychologically. Sleepless nights, frequent breastfeeding, and constant societal pressure of being the so-called “perfect” mother can take a toll on your health.

Also, keeping at least 3 years of gap between two pregnancies gives your first child to reach a stage where he/she understands things better and reacts or responds a bit smartly. At this age, your child starts to feel independent and secured. So, you must keep a decent gap between your first and second pregnancy. A minimum gap of 18 months is advisable.