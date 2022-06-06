After a long tiring day, all you look forward to is a good night’s sleep. You get into your pyjamas, turn out the lights, push back your bed covers, curl up in bed and sleep peacefully in your favourite sleeping position, but did you know that your sleeping position can reveal a lot about your inner self and even your health? If you want to know how these sleeping patterns can tell about your personality, then read on.Also Read - Stainless Steel Vs Glass – the Best Water Bottle for Everyday

Understanding the Link Between Sleeping Position and Personality

According to sleep psychologist experts, your sleeping position may offer insight into your traits and personality. Also Read - 7 Health Benefits of Cycling in Diabetes Management

On your back: If you sleep on your back, then you are likely to wake fully recharged and you love being the centre of attention. You love the company of like-minded people, and you have a strong personality. You have high expectations from yourself and others. You love your me-time a lot. You work meticulously to achieve your goals.

On your sides : According to a report in Jagran Josh, if you sleep on your sides then you are calm, reliable, easy-going and a social butterfly. That smile on your face helps you during hardships. However, if you sleep with your arms stretched out then chances are you are a little suspicious of others.

Fetal position : If you curl up like a baby while sleeping, then that means you seek comfort and protection in your life. According to the TOI report, if you sleep in a fetal position then you may be a gullible person who is really sensitive but tries to portray a tougher exterior.

On your stomach: If you love sleeping on your stomach then it means you are a strong-willed individual who is not averse to taking risks and loves to solve problems. You love sleeping and you need your 8 hours of sleep to stay energetic and recharged. You may be mistaken as a rude or cold person at times.

Which is your favourite sleeping position?