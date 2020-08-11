Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that is celebrated on the eight-day of Krishna Paksha. It is the day when Lord Krishna took birth. People in India, especially those living in North India, celebrate this day with great fervour and enthusiasm. On the day of Krishna Janmashtami, we decorate Lord Krishna’s little temple at home and bring new clothes for the deity. An array of sweets are prepared to offer to the Lord at midnight after his birth. Also Read - Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Easy to Prepare Sweets That Can be The Festive Bhog

Krishna Janmashtami holds a great importance for people living in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Gokul, and Vrindavan as here, the Lord spent his childhood. On the Gokulashtami, rest of the country also joins the celebration. On this auspicious occasion, parents love to dress up their baby boys as little Krishna. If you are also thinking to do that and on the lookout for perfect Krishna outfit, you have reached the place. Here, we will give some simple tips to dress up your baby as Lord Krishna.

Pitambari or Dhoti

Dhoti or Pitambari a traditional attire for men in India which is worn on auspicious occasions by men living in urban areas. Whereas men living in rural areas use Dhoti as a daily wear. A yellow coloured Pitambari is Lord Krishna's favourite outfit. It can be easily found in the market or on shopping websites. Opt for a cotton Pitambari as it will be comfortable for your little one.

Crown

You cannot imagine Lord Krishna without a gold crown. Creative crows are easily available in the market. Buy one with good quality to avoid any damage to your baby’s delicate skin.

Peacock Feather

Whenever you think of Lord Krishna, the first thing that comes in mind is a peacock feather attached to his crown. According to beliefs, Lord Krishna used to dance with peacocks while playing one of his favourite tunes on his flute.

Flute

Also known as Murli, flute is always associated with Lord Krishna. He is also called Murlidhar. The lord is believed to play divine tunes on this flute.

Butter Pot

One of the names of Lord Krishna is ‘Makhan Chor’ as he used to steal Makhan from houses of Gopikas. Lord Krishna is fond of Makhan. That is why a butter pot is an important element when it comes to dressing your baby as Lord Krishna.

Jewellery

Any dress without some jewellery looks incomplete. So, you must buy a few ornaments like necklaces, bracelets, and anklets to make your baby boy’s Krishna look complete.