India is gearing up for Shri Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami celebrations. Fasting during that day is the most common ritual in most states of India. That is the main reason most of the Janmashtami special dishes are prepared with fasting foods such as curd, buttermilk and others. Try making these delicious recipes.

Nei Appam

Ingredients

1 cup Raw Rice

3/4 cup Jaggery

1 big or 2 Banana small

1/2 tsp Baking Soda

1 tablespoon Coconut Grated

1/2 tsp Cardamom powder

Ghee/ oil

Steps:

1. Soak rice in water for 3 hours.

2. Mix jaggery with water and heat it up for a few minutes till the jaggery melts. Strain the syrup keep it aside

3. Drain the water from the rice and grind it with the jaggery syrup to a fine paste. Add water if needed

4. Add the banana to the rice and jaggery paste and pulse it once or twice till the banana is mixed well with the paste and pour the mixture in a bowl

5. Check for the consistency. It should be slightly thicker than the dosa batter

6. Add the cardamom powder and the grated coconut to the batter and mix well

7. Set the batter aside for at least 2 hours for fermentation

8. While frying, add the baking soda to the batter and mix well.

9. Heat appam pan, add a tsp of ghee/oil in each hole. Pour a spoon full of the batter in each hole. When cooked on one side, carefully flip to the other side, add oil/ghee if required

10. Cook until both sides are dark brown. It’s ready to be served.

By Executive Chef, Vibhav Verma, Grand Mercure Bangalore

Bhagar Pancake

Ingredients:

Bhagar rice flour- 200grams

Boiled potatoes 2no

Green chilli paste- 30 grams

Crushed groundnuts – 50gms

Cumin powder-10 gms(optional)

Salt – to taste

Method

Roast the rice to light brown colour before milling.

Mix all the ingredients together to get a smooth mixture.

Shape it into a small flat pancake shape and shallow fry it till golden brown in colour

Serve hot with groundnut chutney, coconut chutney etc.

By Chef Sandesh Kore, Lecturer, ITM IHM Nerul