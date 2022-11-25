Kriti Sanon in Rs 2.76 Lakh Rose Gold Zodiac Signs Mini Dress – Yay or Nay?
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon wore a glamorous rose gold zodiac signs mini dress worth Rs 2.76 lakh. Is it worth it?
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who is busy promoting her upcoming film Bhediya, was seen looking glamorous in a hot and stylish dress. Kriti has started her fashion carnival for the movie as everyday the actress has something to flaunt. Recently, while promoting Bhediya in Delhi, Kriti Sanon wore a rose gold mini dress. She embraced a risky fashion trend – a dress with celestial zodiac signs. She made a statement this time around in her most recent starry Zimmerman dress. Kriti Sanon wore a Zimmerman dress that was a delicate rose gold-peach colour. The asymmetrical number was filled with stars and gave homage to the astrocore and spacecore aesthetics by embroidering the zodiac signs in a slightly darker thread. Kriti wore a Leg-o-mutton sleeve.
The price of Kriti Sanon’s dress will drop your job as it’s cost is Rs 2.76 lakh. The dress is available on Ajio Lux under ZIMMERMANN brand. The Name of the dress is ‘Celestial Zodiac Asymmetrical Sheath Dress’.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen next in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak. The film has released in cinemas on November 25.
Kriti also has Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. After Luka Chuppi and Heropanti, Kriti will also reunite with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzaada and Tiger Shroff in Ganapath.
