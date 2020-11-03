Kriti Sanon is one of the few actors whose fashion choices are relatable and affordable too. She manages to pull off every attire in the best way possible. Her effortless style and sartorial choices grab eyeballs and make netizens drool over her pictures. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Was Very Much in Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput, Claims Lizaa Malik

Recently, Kriti Sanon was starred in an advertisement for which, she wore a gorgeous teal green attire in which she was looking breathtakingly beautiful. For the footwear ad, Kriti donned an elegant jumpsuit from Zara. The outfit is super affordable as it costs only Rs 3,990 only. Here is the proof.

Also Read - Global Prayer Meet For SSR: Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, Mahesh Shetty And Others Fold Hands

Kriti Sanon’s belted jumpsuit featured puffed sleeves, a drooping neckline with a smocked detailing in the back. Its tan broad belt cinched at the waist gives an elegant look to the ensemble. The detailing and colour of the jumpsuit make it an ideal date night outfit. The ensemble has perfectly helped Kriti flaunt her super svelte body.

The B-town diva made her overall look striking by keeping her hair middle-parted open. She added some glam to her look with blushed cheeks, light smokey eye shadow, nude lips, and dewy make-up.

Let us know in the comment section below if you like Kriti Sanon’s chic look.