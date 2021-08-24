Actor Kriti Sanon looks resplendent as she turns bride for couturier Manish Malhotra. Kriti was a sight to behold in a traditional red lehenga that featured hand-embroidered zardozi work in floral patterns and sequinned work with a half-sleeve cropped blouse that had heavy zardozi work, plunging neckline, and shell embellishments on the hemline.Also Read - Tara Sutaria Radiates With Grace in Her Gorgeous Cherry Red Satin-Silk Saree Worth Rs 45,000

Kriti turned muse for designer Manish Malhotra as he kickstarted India Couture Week 2021 with showcased his enchanting collection titled Nooraniyat – The Bridal Edit collection. Kriti’s lehenga is a perfect pick for the wedding season. If you are bride-to-be and red is your colour, then Kriti’s hand-embroidered lehenga is just for you. Also Read - Anushka Sharma in Rs 11k Cardigan, Rs 1 Lakh Prada Bag Enjoy Vegan Lunch Date With Virat Kohli

Manish blessed our social media timelines with Kriti’s red lehenga pictures and it definitely took our breath away. “Symbolizing the sacred continuity of age-old zardosi across generations, @kritisanon enthralls in our bridal glory while rejoicing in its modern construct, “ the designer wrote on his Instagram page. Scroll down to see Kriti’s pictures. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor is 'Blutiful' in Rs 95K Chic Blue Crop Top And Lehenga For Antara Marwah’s Baby Shower

Manish’s latest collection- Nooraniyat celebrates brides in their original spirit and emotions that emanated their individuality in entirety.

Kriti opted for floor sweeping dupatta which came with zardozi work on the borders. She styled her hair in a middle-parted hairdo. She accessorised her look with a floral bracelet, red bangles, kalera, maang tikka, a nath, a choker. For the glam, she opted for dewy base, red lip shade, subtle eye makeup, red bindis across her eyebrows, and mascara.

What are your thoughts on Kriti’s bridal look?