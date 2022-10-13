Actress Kriti Sanon is one of the most stunning actresses who has sharp features and knows how to carry sexiness with her outfits. Lakme Fashion Week 2022 has kickstarted and on the first day, fashion enthusiasts witnessed its grand opening on Friday. Like always, the fashion gala event, organised by Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) was high on star power and fashion. Kriti Sanon looked nothing less than a dream as she walked the ramp as a showstopper for designers Shantanu and Nikhil at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Shantanu and Nikhil showcased their new bridal collection titled Capella at the fashion extravaganza.Also Read - Adipurush Poster Copied: Animation Studio Claims Prabhas' Film Takes Too Much 'Inspiration'

Kriti Sanon oozed oomph in Shantanu and Nikhil’s sparkling silver embellished stone lehenga that showed the glitzy accents and tone-on-tone embroidery. She completed the look with a short blouse with a plunging neckline and an inverted hem, and it was covered with embroidery and other embellishments. The dupatta was draped as a cape to enhance the bridal collection. The actress’ glowing makeup, luscious lips, smoky eyes, and sculpted brows took our breath away. Also Read - Adipurush Controversy: When Director Om Raut Talked About 'Fear of Misrepresentation' in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer

See pictures of Kriti Sanon as the showstopper of Shantanu and Nikhil at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

The FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week kickstarted in Mumbai on October 11 and will conclude on October 16. Also Read - Adipurush Teaser: Makers Get Brutally Trolled For Lazy VFX, Fans Say 'Respect For Chhota Bheem Increased by 100 %'