Kriti Sanon is known for her impeccable fashion sense and acting skills. With the recent release of the teaser Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao, this actor has something amazing lined up. To give her fans a glimpse of her work life, Kriti wore a scintillating blue denim jumpsuit.Also Read - Hum Do Humare Do Teaser: Rajkummar Rao - Kriti Sanon’s Hilarious Journey of Adopting Parents Will Leave You Hooked

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and fitness, Sukriti Grover, celebrated stylist, posted Kriti’s denim look. The ensemble is from the shelves of the contemporary label Do-Nuts Honey. Along with this, she also wore accessories from different brands like Elysiano, Inaya and Virari. Her hair and makeup were done by Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs. Also Read - Is Your Name Lucky For You? Find Out.

Check out the Instagram Posts Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

This denim ensemble is perfect date night attire. This tube denim jumpsuit had piping details which had a zip fastening, sweetheart neckline, a bodycon silhouette and flared pants. It also showcases a denim fabric belt to tie around the waist.

Wondering the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. This attire is available on the official website of the label. This costs Rs. 6,999.

Kriti always embraces the art of minimalism. She wore gold hoop earrings, rings on both hands and pointed white stilettos. She tied her hair with a sleek middle parting. For makeup, she chose white eyeliner, blush pink lips, glowing skin, pink eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes and sharp contour.

What do you think of Kriti’s attire?