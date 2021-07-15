Kriti Sanon Stuns in Nude Corset Dress Worth Rs 14,333: Yay or Nay?

Actor Kriti Sanon, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie- Mimi is serving us major wardrobe goals. The 30-year-old actor posted a slew of pictures wearing a nude corset dress. Kriti is the latest one to jump on the corset trend. There is no denying that corsets are the most appealing and sensual fashion pieces available in the market today. Kriti stepped out in a House Of CB nude corset dress, looking like a hot mess.Also Read - From Never Have I Ever Season 2 to Malik: Films and Drama Shows to Watch on July 15

Kriti in a toffee corset midi dress is made of lustrous duchess satin and special power mesh which enhanced the actor's curves. It featured a sweetheart neckline, slim halter neck ties, delicate gathers to the bust. The midi-length skirt features a gathered overlay. This corset dress is perfect for a romantic date night. The actor was styled by Sukriti Grover. Kriti accessorised her look by wearing a delicate neckpiece and statement rings from Mahesh Notandass.

She left her hair open for the photoshoot and opted for dewy makeup with toffee colour lip shade, filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, and lots of highlighter. Kriti looks flawless!

Check out Kriti’s post here:

What’s the price of Kriti’s nude corset dress?

Kriti was seen wearing a Talya toffee Corset midi dress by the House of CB London collection. It is priced at £139 which is approximately Rs 14, 333.

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in “Mimi”, scheduled to be released on Jio Cinema and Netflix on July 30.

Corset is having a celebrity moment right now in Bollywood. Celebs including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Nia Sharma also sported corsets.

What do you think about Kriti’s corset dress? Will you add it to your wardrobe?