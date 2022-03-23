If you are bored of your fitness routine, then trying a new routine may help. A great workout regime to tone up, improve flexibility and balance, and strengthen your core, Pilates is getting increasingly popular due to its low intensity but high impact. Actor Kriti Sanon, just like us has a relatable fitness routine. The 31-year-old actor loves to dabble with every kind of workout, be it HIIT, Pilates, yoga or dance. The actor went through intense training to get in shape for her character in the recently released movie Bachchhan Paandey. Fitness trainer Yashmin Karachiwala shared a snippet of Kriti’s workout routine on her Instagram handle.Also Read - 5 Healthy Summer Foods to Eat to Beat The Scorching Heat

In the video, Kriti can be seen acing every Pilates move with patience, stability and balance. She can be seen stretching her leg muscles, in the later part Kriti can be seen working on her core muscles, while Yasmin guides her. She can also be seen working on her side muscles. Kriti's fitness video will motivate you to hit the fitness bandwagon.

Check out the video:

In an interview with Vogue India, Kriti talked about fitness. She said, ““Being fit is being healthy and happy—it’s all correlated. Being fit means having a good immune system, a good balance in your body, and good stamina and strength.”

Not just Kriti, many other Bollywood actors practice pilates including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to name a few. Pilates has great health benefits. For stronger cores, Mat Pilates is the proper choice. Along with toning the core and abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks, this workout is all about focussing on body strengthening and flexibility and lean muscles building. A flexible and controlled body will be quite possible. In fact, machine Pilates combines the benefits of both weight training and Yoga.

Motivated much?