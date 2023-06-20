Home

Lifestyle

Price Of Kriti Sanon’s ‘Ramayana Tales’ Pashmina Shawl Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Price Of Kriti Sanon’s ‘Ramayana Tales’ Pashmina Shawl Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Kriti Sanon has never failed to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. The Adipurush actor astounded fans during film promotions with her elegance in a Pashmina shawl inspired by the Ramayana.

Kriti Sanon dons Ramayana-inspired Pashmina during Adipurush promotions. (Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer Adipurush has created a lot of buzz in the box office. What caught everyone’s eye was Kriti Sanon’s sartorial choices during the Adipurush promotions. From sarees to designer lehengas, Kriti has never failed to make heads turn with her outfits. In a bid to display her unique fashion sense once again, the Mimi actor has astounded fans with her elegance in a mythology inspired ethnic outfit. Kriti was seen clad in a cream-coloured anarkali styled with a resplendent Pashmina shawl. The shawl featured hand-embroidered scenes inspired by Ramayana. She opted for minimal makeup and traditional jewellery to go with the outfit. Kriti kept her hair in a braid to complete the look.

‘Ayodhya Tales’ Shawl’s Details Revealed:

Revealing the details of the magnificent shawl, Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon’s stylist took to Instagram and wrote, “Ayodhya tales inspired shawl is a piece crafted by time and crafted for one. This timeless mythological piece has taken over 2 years to conceptualise and over 6000 working hours. Intimate observations of books, references helped the artist to create the drawings so accurately. Each glance reveals a small detail that has been put together with precision. The palaces, clothing, vegetation, birds and animals have been depicted truly as the paintings and reimagined by the designer. Shown here are four scenes for the Ramayana, Panchavati, Swayamvar, Ashok Vatika & Ram Darbaar.”

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)



Kriti Sanon’s Ramayana Inspired Shawl’s Worth

The Ayodhya Tales pashmina shawl is from Delhi-based clothing label Shaza and costs a whopping Rs 11 lakh. The hand-woven Ramayana inspired shawl took over 6,000 hours to be made. Shaza stated on their website, “Incorporating details like the Ishvakul sundial, the iconic gates of Ayodhya nagri, the Kanak Mahal etc, this shawl was made with meticulous attention to detail which required weeks of research and planning.” The brand added that the shawl was made by 10 artisans.

Kriti Sanon’s Upcoming Works:

After the success of Adipurush, Kriti will be next seen in the action thriller film Ganapath: Part 1 opposite Tiger Shroff. She is also set to appear in The Crew. The film will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.