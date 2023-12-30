Home

Lifestyle

Kriti Sanon’s ‘SkinKare Diaries’ is All About That Perfect-Winter Glow For Your New Year Party- WATCH

Kriti Sanon’s ‘SkinKare Diaries’ is All About That Perfect-Winter Glow For Your New Year Party- WATCH

To get that fresh glow for your new year party, Hop on to Kriti Sanon's step-by-step winter skincare guide.

Kriti Sanon's 'SkinKare Diaries' is All About That Perfect-Winter Glow For Your New Year Party- WATCH

2024 is just around the corner! Parties and getaways are on the high road to ring in the celebrations for the new year. If you are gearing up for a party and seeking an instant-fresh glow routine for your skin, worry not! as Kriti Sanon has a quick routine. The actress recently shared her winter “Skincare Diaries” on Instagram, and it’s undoubtedly perfect for achieving that dewy-fresh glow.

Trending Now

To begin, double-cleanse your face and use a face massager to blend the product thoroughly. Kriti applied a DIY toner as she sprayed a mix of rose water and glycerin on her face. To keep the skin hydrated, she used a generous amount of moisturiser. Then, for thicker eyebrows and long lashes, Kriti applied castor oil. Lastly, she ensured to say goodbye to those chapped lips by applying her ‘Constant Companion’ pink tint lip shade.

You may like to read

The Mimi actress also shared this step-by-step winter skincare routine in her Instagram caption. She wrote, “My Winter Barrier Care Routine ❄️ | SkinKare Diaries ”

Step 1: Double Cleanse Always

Step 2: DIY toner ❄️

Have been using rose water and glycerin toner for years now!

Step 3: anti-oxidant rich Golden Hour Glow Serum ✨

Step 4: The most important step for winter: BCC!

This is all the love your skin barrier needs for winter. Trust me! Packed with ceramides and peptides, @letshyphen Barrier Care Cream is a winter saviour!!!

KRITI SANON SHARES A STEP-BY-STEP WINTER SKINCARE ROUTINE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti’s Sanon loves to experiment with her a.m. p.m. skincare routine. She is a beauty enthusiast and loves to update fans about her skincare preferences. Well, without a doubt her radiant skin is unmissable, agree?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.