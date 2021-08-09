The life of an actor is not easy. They have to gain and lose weight according to the requirements of the characters. But the repercussion is faced after the movie ends and the actors need to lose their new accumulated weight or regain their previous weight. And so was Kriti Sanon’s journey. Playing the role of a surrogate mother in her recently released movie Mimi, Kriti had put on an extra 15 kg to appear more real and authentic. To shed those extra kilos was a not less than a Herculin’s task and Kriti took to Instagram to share her daily workout routine and gym visits.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: How to Use Lemon to Shed Those Extra Kilos

Her caption reads, "While putting on 15kgs for Mimi was a challenge, losing those kilos wasn't easy for Chubby Sanon either! and.. I had kept Param Sundari for later so I have the motivation to get back in shape! (sic)"

The actor openly shared about how her strength, stamina and flexibility had literally gone down and was zero. She further adds, "Having put on so much weight for the first time ever and not working out for 3 months (not even yoga!), my stamina, strength and flexibility had gone down to zero! In fact, I had to slowly get back to mobility with my joints clicking constantly."

In the end, it was her trainer who helped her. With the support of the celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, she was able to regain her strength.

Previously on Instagram, she shared a picture of hers on the sets of Mimi and she wrote, “Chubbiest day of Mimi. It further read how that picture was taken coincidently happened on godh bharai (baby shower) scene. She also said,” Couldn’t recognise myself! ”

