Bollywood's royal couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently announced that they are soon going to be parents again. The news brought a big smile on everybody's face as if we were eager to get this news. Well, pregnancy is such a topic that can make anyone feel happy and joyful.

But, are you aware that it brings certain challenges too? Pregnancy is never easy. It is an overwhelming journey that can bring various changes into your lifestyle and way of looking at life, especially when you are getting pregnant for the second time. Apart from making you super-tired, stressed out, and irritable, second pregnancy can bring certain physical challenges for you. Here we will talk about them. Let's know the complications associated with the second pregnancy and the factors that lead to those problems.

Too Less Age Gap Between Two Pregnancies

If you have got pregnant for the second time before completing even 18 months of delivering your first baby, your chances of delivering a premature baby increases. It also puts you and your baby at risk of being malnourished. So, you must wait for at least 2 years to have another baby.

Delivering First Baby Through a C-section

First of all, you must wait for at least 3 years to get pregnant again if your first child was delivered through cesarean. Secondly, the second time also, you should prefer a C-section instead of vaginal birth especially if the scar of cut on your abdomen is vertical. In this situation the risk of your scar to get ruptured is high and that will put you and your baby at serious health risk.

Developing Preeclampsia in Previous Pregnancy

Pregnant women usually develop a medical condition called preeclampsia which is characterised by high blood pressure, abdominal pain, shortness of breath, nausea, headaches etc. Preeclampsia can result in multiple organ failure, if not managed on time. It mostly occurs after the 20th week of pregnancy. If you had this medical condition during your first pregnancy, your risk of developing it the second time is high. So, it is important to get yourself checked every month during your second pregnancy if you have this condition.