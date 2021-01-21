On Wednesday, the world celebrated and witnessed US President Joe Biden Vice President Kamala Harris’ Oath ceremony. The ceremony kick-started with pop sensation Lady Gaga singing the national anthem at Capitol Hill in Washington in front of a sea of people. The classic rendition of the US national anthem sure gave us goosebumps. ‘Queen of Pop’ wore a stunning red and black ball gown, designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli with a giant gold dove brooch. Also Read - Biden Says Trump Wrote a 'Very Generous' Letter Before Departing White House

The dramatic floor-length gown featured a long-sleeves, cashmere fitted jacket and voluminous red skirt, and black leather gloves. The singer's gigantic dove brooch with an olive branch grabbed attention and the internet mushed over it. The star took to her Twitter handle to share the details and reason for accessories her look with the giant brooch. She says that the dove is a symbol of peace.

"A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other," Gaga tweeted.

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Ahead of the performance, Gaga tweeted, “My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land” (sic)

After Lady Gaga smashing performance, Jennifer Lopez took the stage. She enthralled the people with Woody Guthrie’s classic “This Land Is Your Land”. She finished her performance with “America is Beautiful”.