New Delhi: Fashion designer Anamika Khanna presented her collection, ‘Timeless the World’ at the opening showcase of the joint fashion week, being organised by Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Looks Magnificent in Anita Dongre’s Exquisite Lehenga For Gaur Pooja Ceremony

Talking about the collection and the virtual fashion show, designer Anamika Khanna said, “This is a feeling of coming home, a sense of comfort, professionalism, efficiency are the words I can use to describe how I feel with this event. It was an honour to be doing the opening show for FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week’s joint fashion week. The past year has been a challenging one to say the least, and I am glad to have the opportunity to use this platform to showcase my work, and the incredible artists I work with. My collection is a collaboration of art and textile and will be an homage to the fact that what is created will one day perish. What is left behind is legacy, and what matters most is what you do with it.” Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal's Bridal Look Decoded: Actor Wears an Anamika Khanna Lehenga at Her Punjab-Meets-Kashmir Wedding

Commenting on the opening showcase, Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI said, “We couldn’t have thought of a more fitting designer to kickstart the five-day joint fashion event- a Kolkata designer for a joint Mumbai and Delhi fashion Week that truly sets the tone for a collaborative spirit of fashion. As always, Anamika’s showcase was spectacular and she has set the bar high for all other showcases planned.” Also Read - Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Bride's White Lehenga Grabs All The Eyeballs - See Viral Pics

Jaspreet Chandok, Head – Lifestyle Businesses at RISE Worldwide said, “There are very few designers who can put up a showcase that is impactful and breath-taking – Anamika is one of them. We are so happy to have had her open the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week joint edition. This marks the beginning of all that we have in store for the five-day fashion event.”

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakmé India said, “Anamika’s glamorous presentation was a great way to open the joint, phygital edition of FDCI and Lakmé Fashion Week. ”

Anamika’s collection aptly called “Timeless The World” was inspired by the many quick-changing feelings and emotions that one goes through. From casual comfort wear to fashion luxury, Anamika kept nostalgia as well as tradition in mind as she paid homage to Indian heritage. It was also a creative merger of art and textiles as Anamika brought her versions of the fabrics that will create a trend during the coming season.

With the hand-painted visuals of artists Deepak Kumar Saw, Smriti Lekha Gogoi and Amlan Dutta who added their floral and abstract touches; the collection was a feast for the eyes as one-shouldered tunics and cropped blouses were seen with asymmetrical skirts. Minis were luxuriously ornate under floor length coats, while stylish double-breasted jackets for women added a sharp touch. Drapes were visible for fluid pants, but asymmetrical tunics and a traditional lehenga added variety to the collection. An occasional flowing shrug brought an interesting dimension to dressing up, while the imposing, green, shimmering, sequinned bodice creation with detailed embroidery on the skirt was a scene-stealer.

An experimental and adventurous designer, Anamika created silhouettes and looks that were unconventional but innovative with a boundaryless appeal for all buyers. The silhouettes remained true to the fluid; flowing lines that ensured a marked possibility of mix and match options.

Men’s wear was striking with embroidery that was used lavishly for robes and Sherwanis, which were at times teamed with cropped pants or fluid pyjamas, while cummerbunds and scarves added that touch of grandeur to the look.

Tassels and fringes added a dose of pizzazz as they appeared on pockets, yokes and splashed all over the garments, while the ornamented shoulder-interest gave the creations a festive flavour. Embroidered patches highlighted men’s and women’s wear on strategic parts of the ensembles and merged cleverly with the intense embellishments and the hand painting.

Colours that inspired the designer were a mix of hues. There was the ever-dependable black and white duo that playfully danced amongst pops of sunny yellow, soothing green and impressive coral. Gold made a dramatic entrance and helped to elevate the mood of the collection to great optimistic levels. The versatility of the collection was very apparent, since it was a “no rules – bound dressing”, for all who desire to present their individual fashion statements in style.

Anamika Khanna’s “Timeless The World” line was a grand start to the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, as it was an emotional, joyous, fashion direction for the coming season.